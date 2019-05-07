Delhi HC quashes FIR against AAP's Somnath Bharti

The on Tuesday quashed an FIR filed against (AAP) MLA in a domestic violence case lodged by his wife.

Justice quashed the FIR observing that the couple was happily living together now and Bharti's wife did not want to pursue the matter any further.

In 2015, the lodged the FIR against Bharti on charges of abusing his wife and setting his pet dog to attack her.

The police had then said that the had been abusing his wife ever since they married in 2010.

