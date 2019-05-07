Delhi HC quashes FIR against AAP's Somnath Bharti

-
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti in a domestic violence case lodged by his wife.
Justice Chander Shekhar quashed the FIR observing that the couple was happily living together now and Bharti's wife did not want to pursue the matter any further.
In 2015, the Delhi Police lodged the FIR against Bharti on charges of abusing his wife Lipika Mitra and setting his pet dog to attack her.
The police had then said that the AAP leader had been abusing his wife ever since they married in 2010.
