Gangster Paramjeet Dalal held in Delhi

The Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Paramjeet Dalal, one of the top ten criminals of who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, a police said.

The team of Special Cell arrested Dalal during an encounter at around 5.15 a.m. in Sector 37, Rohini after getting a tip off.

During cross firing, Dalal suffered a bullet injury in his left leg when he tried to escape from the spot, the said.

"He was later overpowered and shifted to under police custody."

A resident of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Dalal was involved in over dozen of criminal cases in and He was evading his arrest from the last few years, said the

--IANS

