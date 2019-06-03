Delhi Ministers to go among people to monitor projects, seek feedback

Days after losing the polls in Delhi, the ruling has decided to send the Ministers among people to monitor progress of projects and take feedback from people.

Starting from Tuesday, Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues will be amidst people.

"They will interact with people on their problems. They will also take stock of schools, hospitals, public dealing offices and other facilities," the government said in a statement.

The Ministers -- Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, and -- will take direct feedback from the public on day to day facilities like water, power, roads, healthcare, and PDS.

--IANS

nks/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)