Mamata slams Modi on unemployment, cooking gas prices

Slamming the Modi-led for high unemployment hike in cooking gas price, on Monday said her party would hit the streets opposing the move.

"Everybody knows the unemployment rate was a 45-year high. Before elections the BJP had said, it was incorrect and now after the elections, they have admitted it. Why have the LPG cylinders prices been hiked, once the election process was over?" Banerjee said.

At a convenient time when the BJP-led NDA government retained power, the on Friday released the official unemployment figure, at 6.1 per cent, a 45-year high in the 12-month period from July 2017 to June 2018.

Earlier this year, a report citing National Sample Survey Office's periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, the publication of which was withheld, also revealed similar unemployment statistics of 6.1 per cent.

Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price was hiked by 28 paisa per cylinder recently.

"We condemn the hike and will take out rallies in every block," she said.

