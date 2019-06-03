Odisha CM flags off YATS programme

on Monday flagged off the exposure visit for winners of the 12th edition of Tata Steel's Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) programme.

The winning group of 20 students will go on an exposure visit to one of the of (ISRO), in Ahmedabad to get a first-hand experience of space science in action.

The congratulated them for their immense talent and success and hoped that they would make proud in space research and application.

Kulvin Suri, Tata Steel's ( and South-East Asia) said, "YATS is a unique programme based on space science and constantly motivates young minds to think beyond just academics and push their imagination to the optimum. We are committed to enrich the programme for students and teachers alike."

is organizing this flagship event in collaboration with since 2007 to acknowledge the exemplary contribution of Pathani Samanta, of Odisha, and encourage youngsters to showcase innovative concepts on various themes of space science and astronomy.

