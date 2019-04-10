Delhi Police recover Rs 1 cr from trader's car

The Delhi Police has recovered Rs 1 crore cash from the BMW car of a spice trader in south Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, when a police team was conducting a routine check of vehicles in the Vasant Vihar area, material considered objectionable in view of the forthcoming general elections were also seized along with cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said.
Income Tax officials have been called for further investigation.
--IANS
sp/mag/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU