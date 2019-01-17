Delhi Police registers case over Duronto train robbery

The Police on Thursday registered a case of robbery against a group of four to five unidentified armed men who entered two coaches of Jammu- and fled with cash, and gold of two passengers within minutes in the national capital, a said.

The incident occurred at 7.30 a.m when the train had stopped at the outer signal of in west

"Those robbed on knife point in the train were identified as and Basant Bhandari, both residents of We have registered a case of robbery against a group of unknown four to five persons in this connection. RPF has been deputed to patrol the running trains," of Police (Railway) told IANS.

Northern Railway (NR) said the signal system was tampered with as the train came to a sudden halt near Badli in outer Delhi, adding that the armed men managed to enter the and looted two passengers.

He said (GRP) was recording statements of the passengers who were robbed. The GRP would also record the statement of TTE and other staff who were present in the train when the incident took place.

However, it seems that neither the train staff nor security personnel were available at the time of incident, he added

The NR said the train was not escorted by the (RPF) personnel. "The GRP is working with the passengers to get the sketch of suspects," said.

The robbery came to light after Ashwani Kumar, who was travelling from to Delhi, lodged a complaint through the railways'

"The RPF has some initial leads in the case... We will be able to catch the culprits soon," said.

--IANS

sp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)