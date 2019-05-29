Delhi Secretariat may have a creche soon

The government is planning to set up a creche at the Secretariat to help working parents.

In a letter, directed the Secretary, and Child Development, to explore the possibility and feasibility of a creche at the Secretariat, after it was brought to his notice that a creche is needed for the children of parents working at the Secretariat.

He said that all employers must help employees to balance their professional and personal life.

"It is a matter of great pride that a large number of workforce in the constitutes of However, work-life balance for working women, especially working mothers, is not easy and it is the responsibility of employer organisations to improve working conditions of women," Sisodia said in the letter.

He ordered that a plan be submitted by June 15.

