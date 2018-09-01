Delhi to host international chess tournament for school kids

The national capital will host an international chess tournament for school students next year which will be jointly organised by the governments of and Moscow, Minister Sisodia said.

" and would revive its relationship through agreements and sports-cultural exchange activities," Sisodia said in a tweet.

" government will host an international chess tournament for school students in next year, which would be jointly organised by Delhi and governments. Also, there would be a Festival in Delhi very soon," he added.

Sisodia is in Moscow representing the at the World Summit.

