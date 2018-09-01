Delhi to host international chess tournament for school kids

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The national capital will host an international chess tournament for school students next year which will be jointly organised by the governments of Delhi and Moscow, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Delhi and Moscow would revive its relationship through agreements and sports-cultural exchange activities," Sisodia said in a tweet.

"Delhi government will host an international chess tournament for school students in New Delhi next year, which would be jointly organised by Delhi and Moscow governments. Also, there would be a Moscow Festival in Delhi very soon," he added.

Sisodia is in Moscow representing the Delhi government at the World Education Summit.

--IANS

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:18 IST

