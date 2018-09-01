Delhi to host international chess tournament for school kids

-
ALSO READ
Centre finally gave permission to visit Moscow to speak at world edu conference: Sisodia
Happiness curriculum a solution to corruption, violence: Sisodia
Education to be free in government schools in Delhi: Sisodia
Centre approves Sisodia's request to visit Moscow
Centre has denied me permission to speak at edu event in Moscow: Sisodia
-
The national capital will host an international chess tournament for school students next year which will be jointly organised by the governments of Delhi and Moscow, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.
"Delhi and Moscow would revive its relationship through agreements and sports-cultural exchange activities," Sisodia said in a tweet.
"Delhi government will host an international chess tournament for school students in New Delhi next year, which would be jointly organised by Delhi and Moscow governments. Also, there would be a Moscow Festival in Delhi very soon," he added.
Sisodia is in Moscow representing the Delhi government at the World Education Summit.
--IANS
nks/pgh/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU