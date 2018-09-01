Telangana may head for early polls, key cabinet meet on Sunday

may be heading for an early polls as all eyes are on a crucial state cabinet meeting followed by a massive public meeting by the ruling TRS here on Sunday.

Amid strong indications of polls being advanced, Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to hold a massive show of strength.

The rally will be preceded by a meeting of the state cabinet, which is likely to decide for dissolution of Assembly, seven months ahead of its term.

TRS leaders said will take "key decisions" at the cabinet meeting and announce them at the public meeting.

The cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to If the agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states --Rajasthan, and

The state cabinet will meet at 1 p.m. while the public meeting is scheduled to begin an hour later.

For the last few weeks, Rao had been dropping hints of assembly elections being advanced. He has already declared that the party will announce the candidates in September.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is keen to advance the assembly polls to avoid simultaneous elections to the Assembly and the Parliament.

His two meetings with in August further added to the speculation. Over the last few days, he announced sops for various sections of people and also transferred IAS and IPS officers.

On Saturday, the announced 35 per cent pay hike for the employees of

KCR's K.T. said the would take a final decision on early polls. Rama Rao, who is number two in the party and the government, is confident of TRS retaining power whenever the elections are held.

Titled "Pragati Nivedana" (Progress report), the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. claims that this will be the biggest political rally in the country.

According to him, TRS has 47 lakh members and if half of them turn up, the meet would be a huge success. TRS leaders are mobilising people for the meet from across the state.

TRS, which formed the first government in after the state came into being on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, will highlight its achievements during the last four years while KCR is expected to sound the poll bugle.

TRS workers from various parts of state started pouring in for the meeting.

The massive mobilisation of people is expected to hit the traffic on Outer Ring Road (ORR) as thousands of vehicles will be heading towards the venue from different entry points along ORR. has suggested to people not attending the meeting to stay indoors.

