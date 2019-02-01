DHFL slumps for 5th straight day, ends 17% lower

Stocks of Dewan Housing Corp (DHFL) tanked for the fifth day on a trot despite multiple attempts by the private housing company to soothe investor sentiments, following allegations of to the tune Rs 31,000 crore.

On the BSE, DHFL stock price closed at Rs 111.45 per share, down 17.96 per cent from its previous close. Earlier in the day, it slumped 23 per cent to touch an intra-day low of Rs 103.35 per share.

Dewan Housing Corp (DHFL) on Thursday had appointed an "independent" chartered firm to verify the recent claims made in that the (MCA) could probe allegations.

--IANS

ravi/nir

