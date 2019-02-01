DHFL slumps for 5th straight day, ends 17% lower

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Stocks of Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) tanked for the fifth day on a trot despite multiple attempts by the private housing finance company to soothe investor sentiments, following allegations of money laundering to the tune Rs 31,000 crore.

On the BSE, DHFL stock price closed at Rs 111.45 per share, down 17.96 per cent from its previous close. Earlier in the day, it slumped 23 per cent to touch an intra-day low of Rs 103.35 per share.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) on Thursday had appointed an "independent" chartered accountant firm to verify the recent claims made in media reports that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) could probe allegations.

--IANS

ravi/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 20:18 IST

