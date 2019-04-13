Dhoni is human, competitiveness is remarkable: Ganguly

Former backed Dhoni in the no-ball controversy, saying the former is human at the end of the day and his competitiveness is remarkable.

"Everyone's human. What stands out for me is his competitiveness, which is remarkable," Delhi Capitals told reporters at the end of their seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings Dhoni, on his 100th IPL win over Rajasthan Royals, lost his cool in the last over when a waist-high no-ball to was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe even after trying to raise his arm.

Dhoni stormed inside the ground in never-seen-before scenes and chastised Gandhe before leg umpire asked him to calm down.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scripted their sixth win in seven games on Thursday at the here as they chased down a modest 152-run target in a dramatic final over finish.

