East Bengal hand Borja two-year contract extension

East Bengal on Friday announced in a statement the contract extension of Spanish defender Borja Gomez for the next two seasons.
Borja was an integral part of the red and gold brigade as they finished second in the I-League season with 42 points from 20 matches.
The Madrid-born defender is a product of Real Madrid's youth season.
--IANS
kk/bg
