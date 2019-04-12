JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

India needs more role models in tennis: Justine Henin

Fading fortunes of independent candidates

Business Standard

East Bengal hand Borja two-year contract extension

IANS  |  Kolkata 

East Bengal on Friday announced in a statement the contract extension of Spanish defender Borja Gomez for the next two seasons.

Borja was an integral part of the red and gold brigade as they finished second in the I-League season with 42 points from 20 matches.

The Madrid-born defender is a product of Real Madrid's youth season.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 19:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU