Dhoni has done a lot for team India, says Vijay Shankar

Indian all-rounder looks up to former Singh as he believes the wicketkeeper has done a lot for the team.

"For someone like me, I try and learn from watching each and every we have in our team because everyone has done something in the past and they have won matches for the team especially Dhoni, who has done a lot for the team. I definitely look upto him," Shankar told reporters after lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 against on Sunday.

had levelled the series in the second match but the touring side fell short by four runs in the series-decider match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Shankar, who injected some momentum with for during the run-chase, top-scored with his 43 off 28 balls.

"Every tour, every game is very important for me. In the matches that I have played in so far, I think I have reasonably done quite well but I could have done a lot better. It is a great learning for me. I am just looking to get better everyday," he said.

"The most important thing for us is to be really consistent and adapt ourselves to different conditions and keep performing. I think this is the only thing which can keep pushing us. T20 is such a format where we need to be flexible, as batsman we need to know the situation and be aware of what is happening around. I look to be flexible and give my best to my team," Shankar said.

India will next play home series against The series will comprise two T20Is followed by five-match ODIs, beginning February 24.

