Dhoni's decision to wear badge personal: Lt. Gen. Cherish Mathson

Former Dhoni's decision to display an insignia on his wicket-keeper gloves was personal, said Cherish Mathson, GOC-in-C South Western Command,on Saturday.

"This is a personal decision of Dhoni. This is between Dhoni and the ICC (International Council)," Mathson, who was the Reviewing (RO) at the Passing out Parade of the (IMA) here, told the media.

He also indicated that the should not be dragged into the controversy. "Whatever you are saying is Dhoni's personal decision. The ICC will take a decision (on the matter)."

The "Balidaan Badge" was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal during India's first match on June 5.

"Balidaan" is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form a part of the It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with "Balidaan" inscribed in Devanagari.

Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the insignia.

