British Asian Trust & Rajasthan Royals launch anti-trafficking partnership

The British Asian Trust, the leading South Asian diaspora development organisation, which was founded by HRH The Prince of Wales, announced a major new partnership with leading Jaipur-based Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team the Rajasthan Royals. The partnership, backed by the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), will launch a media driven mass awareness campaign to combat child-trafficking in India.
The partnership was announced at a star-studded fundraising event on June 7 at the Lord's. The evening raised funds to scale up the British Asian Trust's anti-trafficking programme in India and develop a mass awareness campaign to combat child trafficking. Funds raised at the event were matched by CIFF.
The event was attended by a host of cricket legends such as Shane Warne, M.S. Dhoni, Steve Smith, Graeme Smith and many others at the historic Long Room at Lord's. Guests were hosted by British Asian Trust Ambassador and actor Nitin Ganatra and treated to comedy from Nish Kumar.
The Rajasthan Royals have a long-standing relationship with the British Asian Trust. Last year, England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes visited British Asian Trust projects in Jaipur, to show support for its campaign to end child labour in the city.
Since 2012, the British Asian Trust has supported over 18,000 children and young women in India who were particularly vulnerable to sexual exploitation, building their resilience to abuse and trafficking and offering rehabilitation for victims. Speaking on the occasion, Shane Warne said: "The British Asian Trust and CIFF do great work in tackling child trafficking in South Asia and I am pleased to play my part to support and contribute to a South Asia that is better for all."
Richard Hawkes, Chief Executive of the British Asian Trust, said: "It is great to see so many people come together to tackle the scourge that is child trafficking. This is critical in India, where 100,000 children are reported going missing every year, with unofficial numbers likely to be higher."
Kate Hampton, Chief Executive Office of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, said: "The Government of India has demonstrated considerable political will and leadership in tackling child trafficking."
--IANS
bbh
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU