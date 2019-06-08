382 IMA cadets join Army after Passing out Parade

A total of 382 cadets were commissioned into the after a Passing out Parade at the Indian Academy (IMA) in on Saturday.

In addition to the 382 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs), 77 others belonging to nine friendly countries of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Fiji, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Tajikistan, also passed out from the institute.

At the famed of the IMA compound, the GCs gave salutes to Cherish Mathson, Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, who was the Reviewing (RO).

Addressing the newly-commissioned young officers, Mathson said discipline is most important for winning a war. "Successful wars are impossible without discipline," he said.

An air of jubilation was all around as the young cadets began doing "josh" push-ups and displayed several other gestures to express their happiness. It was a ceremony full of euphoria as three helicopters showered petals at the young officers at the

Akshat Raj was rewarded with the prestigious sword of honour for his overall performance and Surendra Singh Bisht bagged the gold medal in the order of merit.

It was a proud moment for as his son Bhuvnesh Rawat, 24, was among those commissioned as an in the

"I am feeling proud as my son is also an officer in the now," said Pal, who is an in the Army.

The ceremony wasn't without grim moments as one Gurtegh Singh Kanthola from Chandigarh broke down remembering his father who had died just six months ago.

