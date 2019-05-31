MP principal lands up in jail for derogatory comments on goddess

The principal of a college in Madhya Pradesh's district was Friday arrested and sent to jail for making objectionable religious comments, police said.

According to police, S.S. Gautam, the principal of here, had recently made some derogatory comments about Goddess Saraswati and another college professor, Manoj Vyas, had recorded them on his mobile phone and shared them on

The recording went viral and kicked up a furore. Police then filed a case for outraging religious feelings against Gautam and arrested him. He was produced before a court which sent him to 14 days judicial remand.

A case has also been filed against Vyas.

