DJ Khaled saves friend from drowning in ocean

jumped into the ocean here to save his friend from drowning after a jet ski adventure went wrong.

The "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker jumped into the ocean to save his friend from drowning in the tides of the after the pair went out for a ride on the waves off the coast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In video footage obtained by tmz.com, Khaled is filmed cracking jokes as he and officials helped Juan get safely to dry land after being unable to climb back onto his water vehicle.

No one was harmed as Ayo was brought to land unscathed.

Khaled has plenty of experience regarding the dangers of jet skis after infamously getting lost at sea himself back in December, 2015, while attempting to find his way home from rapper

He even took to to document the whole saga, but was able to make it back to his pad safely in the dark.

