Djokovic snatches Nadal's ATP top spot

Serbia's snatched the top spot of the men's Association of Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday from Spanish great Rafael Nadal, now World No. 2.

Djokovic had secured World No. 1, following Nadal's retirement from the Masters due to abdominal problems, although the Serbian was defeated 5-7, 4-6 on Sunday by Russia's Karen Khachanov, who jumped seven places to World No. 11 after winning the title, reports

of made it to the top-10 list by climbing two places up to world No. 9, thanks to reaching the quarter-finals in Paris, dropping of the down to 10th.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. (Serbia) 8,045 points

2. (Spain) 7,480

3. (Switzerland) 6,020

4. (Argentina) 5,300

5. (Germany) 5,085

6. (South Africa) 4,310

7. (Croatia) 4,050

8. (Austria) 3,895

9. (Japan) 3,390

10. (United States) 3,155.

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)