ISL: Pune City's Diego Carlos suspended & fined

player has been suspended for three (ISL) matches and fined Rs two Lakhs for breach of AIFF Disciplinary Code, it was announced on Monday.

Carlos breach Article 48 'Serious Infringements' and Article 49 'Misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials', according to a statement.

Carlos was shown a direct red card for a bad foul on Seriton Fernandes of FC Goa during ISL match against FC Goa on Sunday.

AIFF Disciplinary Committee, based on Referee's report, has further sanctioned two match suspension and the financial penalty in addition to the one match automatic suspension for the red card.

