DMK MLA Radhamani dead

IANS  |  Chennai 

DMK legislator K. Radhamani died on Friday morning.

The 70-year old lawmaker representing the Vikravandi Assembly constituency was suffering from illness and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Puducherry.

DMK President M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Radhamani.

With Radhamani's death, the DMK's strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly comes down to 100.

Apart from Vikravandi, one more Assembly seat - Nanguneri - is vacant in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:36 IST

