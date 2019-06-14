DMK MLA Radhamani dead

died on Friday morning.

The 70-year old lawmaker representing the constituency was suffering from illness and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Puducherry.

condoled the death of Radhamani.

With Radhamani's death, the DMK's strength in the 234-member Assembly comes down to 100.

Apart from Vikravandi, one more Assembly seat - Nanguneri - is vacant in

--IANS

vj/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)