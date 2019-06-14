DMK MLA Radhamani dead

DMK legislator K. Radhamani died on Friday morning.
The 70-year old lawmaker representing the Vikravandi Assembly constituency was suffering from illness and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Puducherry.
DMK President M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Radhamani.
With Radhamani's death, the DMK's strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly comes down to 100.
Apart from Vikravandi, one more Assembly seat - Nanguneri - is vacant in Tamil Nadu.
--IANS
vj/kr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU