Jaya Prada's petition against Azan Khan dismissed

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Pradas petition seeking the disqualification of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohd Azam Khan.
Justice Rajan Roy and Justice N.K. Johri, while hearing the petition, said that the matter was beyond their jurisdiction. They said the matter could be heard by the Allahabad High Court and not the Lucknow bench because Rampur came within the jurisdiction of the Allahabad High Court.
They further said that the writ petition itself was not maintainable and only an election petition can be moved in the case.
Jaya Prada had stated that since Azam Khan held an office of profit as Chancellor of the Jauhar University, he should be disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha.
Former SP leader Amar Singh appeared as counsel for Jaya Prada.
