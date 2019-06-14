Jaya Prada's petition against Azan Khan dismissed

The bench of the has dismissed Bharatiya (BJP) petition seeking the disqualification of Mohd

Justice and Justice N.K. Johri, while hearing the petition, said that the matter was beyond their jurisdiction. They said the matter could be heard by the and not the bench because Rampur came within the jurisdiction of the

They further said that the writ petition itself was not maintainable and only an election petition can be moved in the case.

had stated that since held an office of profit as of the Jauhar University, he should be disqualified as member of the

Former SP appeared as counsel for

--IANS

amita/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)