NAB arrests Zardari's sister in fake bank accounts case

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog on Friday arrested former Ali Zardari's sister and People's Party (PPP) in a case related to money laundering through fake

Talpur's arrest came after PPP co- Zardari was arrested by the (NAB) earlier this week after cancellation of his and Talpur's pre-arrest bail by the High Court in the case, Geo News reported.

The former President's arrest prompted a strong reaction from the opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in Sindh.

Zardari and Talpur now have the option to appeal the order in the

The NAB is investigating four cases where the former and his sister are the prime accused. The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly through fake

An arrest warrant signed for Talpur by NAB Justice (retd) was handed to NAB Rawalpindi three days ago, following which the latter constituted a team to arrest the PPP leader,

The (FIA) is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.

According to an earlier report by a probe panel, Zardari, his sister and the former President's accomplices laundered 4.3 billion rupees (around $28 million) through 29 bearing the names of third parties.

Officials said NAB will not shift Talpur to their offices but would keep her under custody at her residence, which has been declared a sub-jail for this purpose.

The Bureau is expected to present Talpur in an accountability court on Saturday to seek her physical remand.

