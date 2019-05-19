Domestic help arrested in a robbery case in Delhi

A domestic help was arrested by the after a complaint was filed in northeast Dehi's Subhash Place area over theft of jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 70,000 in cash.

The accused identified as Khushboo (19) was working for the complainant for about 20 days but on Friday she left the job citing an emergency.

However after she left, the complainant found some jewellery in her almirah missing along with some cash.

It was found that the complainant had not taken any residence proof or other documents from the accused for police verification.

But on Sunday after a tip-off and examination of CCTV footage the police team found the accused living in Shakarpur area.

She was arrested from her rented accommodation just before she could leave for her native village in

The police team have recovered gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 62,000 in cash.

