8 held for duping job seekers

Eight members of a gang were arrested here for allegedly duping several people of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of giving them jobs, the police said Monday.

The gang would lure the victims by providing fake appointment letters for vacant posts at the (AIIMS), Rishikesh, the police said.

They would charge between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh from each of the victims, they said.

Based on the complaints, the police arrested them on Sunday, inspector-in-charge of Rishikesh Kotwali said, adding that a car, several laptops and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash was recovered from the gang's possession.

More than ten job seekers were duped by the group who forged the signatures of AIIMS officials including its and issued the fake appointment letters, Shah added.

The arrested men are from Dehradun, Rishikesh and Nainital and are being interrogated further to ascertain the whereabouts of their leaders, he said further.

