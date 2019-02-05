Don't heed 'mad' Trump, Maduro tells Italy, Europe

Rome, Feb 5 (IANS/AKI) Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurohas urged Italy and other European countries not to be led on by "the mad acts" of US president Donald Trump and to adopt a neutral stance over the standoff.
"To Italy and Europe, I say don't be egged on by Trump's mad acts," Maduro told SkyTG24 on Monday.
"Europe must maintain a balanced and respectful position," Maduro said.
--IANS/AKI
