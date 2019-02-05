Trump to nominate David Bernhardt as US secretary of interior

US said that he will nominate David Bernhardt, of the Department of Interior, to lead the agency.

"David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived," Trump wrote on on Monday afternoon.

"We look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed!" he added.

Bernhardt, 49, would replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned in December amid ethics investigations, if approves his nomination, reported.

Trump nominated Bernhardt for the agency's in April 2017 and the confirmed him months later.

A former lobbyist, Bernhardt is expected to continue implementing the administration's goal of boosting domestic fossil fuels production, by opening more US public lands to drilling and

In response to Trump's decision, Friends of the Earth, an environmental group, urged the to work on exposing Bernhardt's "numerous conflicts of interest and ethics violations, as a and now as a "

"The Senate must reject Bernhardt because he will undoubtedly put his fossil fuel industry friends before the American people and our environment," the group said in a statement.

With more than 70,000 employees, the is responsible for the management and conservation of most federal lands and natural resources.

It also oversees the development of on public lands and waters.

