Indian, Pakistani armies clash on LoC

Indian and Pakistan armies clashed on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that at about 11.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars and firing by small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector.
"The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," the spokesman said.
The two armies had on Monday also traded heavy fire in Nowshera sector and in neighbouring Poonch district.
All educational institutions within a five-kilometre distance of the LoC have been shut by the authorities in Poonch and Rajouri districts.
--IANS
sq/mr
