'Dozens of migrants land in Italy's Sardinia'

(Italy), May 22 (IANS/AKI) A total 54 migrants reached Italy's island overnight aboard two boats, sources said on Wednesday.

Two small boats landed in Teulada and Porto Pino with a total 13 Algerian migrants on board, and they were detained by (police), sources told AKI.

However, a further 41 migrants came ashore after and intercepted other small boats at sea, the sources said.

All of the migrants were taken to the Monastir reception centre where they were due to be identified by police, said the sources.

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)