Four new judges cleared by Govt for elevation to SC

The is learnt have cleared the elevation of four new judges to the Supreme Court, paving the way for their swearing-in in "a day or two."

After the new judges take charge, the apex court will have its full strength of 31 judges after a gap of five years. Currently, the court is functioning with 27 judges, including

The four judges whose elevation has been cleared are: Justices Aniruddha Bose, A.S. Bopanna, and

The had earlier objected to two names: Justices Bose and It had informed the Collegium, citing seniority and representation of regions as the key issues. The five-member collegium is headed by the CJI.

In Justice Gavai, the top court would have second from Dalit community.

Sources said a notification on the elevation of the judges is expected as early as tomorrow after the endorses their appointment.

The Collegium had rejected the Centre's comeback and recommended Justices and for elevation as the top court judges.

"The collegium resolves to reiterate the afore-mentioned recommendation dated April 12, 2019, especially since nothing adverse regarding competence, conduct or integrity of Justices (1) Aniruddha Bose, and (2) A.S. Bopanna, has been pointed out," the said in a statement.

Justice Bose stands at number 12 in the combined seniority list of all- high court judges, while Justice stands at number 36.

On April 12, both judges were recommended by the Collegium for elevation to the Supreme Court after considering factors such as merit, seniority, as well as regional representation on the Supreme Court bench.

The collegium, rejecting the Centre's plea, said that it was aware of the parameters while recommending the two judges. Following the procedure of seniority among judges in their respective high and then looking into the combined seniority on an all- basis, it reiterated its proposal to elevate the two judges.

Currently, Justice Gavai is a of the and Justice Kant is the of the

According to the Collegium recommendation published on the website, the five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice met on Wednesday.

--IANS

ss/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)