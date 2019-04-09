DPCC slaps fine on over 1,500 units for pollution

The Committee (DPCC) here on Tuesday slapped Rs 1 lakh environment damage charges each on 765 units for directly or indirectly causing pollution.

In a statement, the DPCC said the environment damages charges of Rs 50,000 each, was imposed against 800 different units, found throwing solid waste into the drain or discharging untreated effluent into storm water drain. In addition, direction of closure were also issued.

"The DPCC has complied with the direction. Environment damages charges of Rs 1 lakh imposed against each of the 765 units, found directly or indirectly causing pollution by scrapping activity inside or outside their premises, in Mayaypuri," it said.

The DPCC has also made South DMC to remove 305 tonnes of scrap lying on public land in the Mayapuri Industrial area. For East DMC, the DPCC issued directions for closure or sealing of all godown being operated in the Sonia Vihar area.

The DPCC has also directed all municipal authorities to shut polluting industries in non-conforming areas/residential areas in

--IANS

nks/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)