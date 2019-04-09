Many trapped as caustic pond of Hindalco collapses

Many people were said to be trapped and several vehicles buried as the pond of collapsed in on Tuesday, officials said.

has ordered a probe.

Shubhra Verma, of North Chhotanagpur, will probe the accident, a government release said.

"The has directed to probe all angles of the accident and submit report to the government. A (NDRF) team has been sent to the spot for relief work," the release said.

Many people were trapped and swept away in the debris as the pond suddenly broke up following a land cave-in at Muri, situated around 25 km from Ranchi.

According to local residents, the incident has taken place at the red mud store point which is left after manufacturing aluminium from bauxite.

According to an eyewitness, the heap of the mud caved in due to which the mud started spreading away rapidly following which many workers were trapped.

Opposition parties have alleged that the relief work started late.

