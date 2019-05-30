Dream11 ropes in 9 international cricketers

Dream11, Indias gaming platform, on Thursday signed up nine international cricketers and launched three new ad films under its existing integrated marketing campaign 'Ye Game Hai Mahaan.

Besides former MS Dhoni, who is Dream11's brand ambassador, the new cricketers signed up are Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, and After the development, will create engaging content featuring the cricketers that will help in amplifying the interest for upcoming fantasy cricket matches. The images will make an appearance in Dream11's product and marketing material as well.

on-boarded MS Dhoni as the Brand in 2018 and had signed up with 16 cricketers in 2019, till date. In November 2018, became the exclusive ' Partner' of the ICC until 2023.

Dream11 has also created the for the World Cup, 'ICC Dream11', which is accessible globally at icc.dream11.com. The ICC Dream11 winners will get an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to to watch the ICC World T20 Finals in 2020.

--IANS

kk/bg

