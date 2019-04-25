Drones banned within Sri Lankan airspace

The use of all drones and unmanned aircraft within the Sri Lankan has been suspended with effect from Thursday until further notice, the Civil Authority (CAA) said.

It said the decision was made after taking into consideration the prevailing security situation in the country in the wake of the suicide bombings that have claimed 359 lives and injured hundreds.

