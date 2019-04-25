Drones banned within Sri Lankan airspace

The use of all drones and unmanned aircraft within the Sri Lankan airspace has been suspended with effect from Thursday until further notice, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.
It said the decision was made after taking into consideration the prevailing security situation in the country in the wake of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that have claimed 359 lives and injured hundreds.
--IANS
mr/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU