Business Standard

Drones banned within Sri Lankan airspace

IANS  |  Colombo 

The use of all drones and unmanned aircraft within the Sri Lankan airspace has been suspended with effect from Thursday until further notice, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

It said the decision was made after taking into consideration the prevailing security situation in the country in the wake of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that have claimed 359 lives and injured hundreds.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 14:32 IST

