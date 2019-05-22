Dubai: A food haven in summer

An easy and fun getaway for Indians, Dubai has amped up its food and restaurant offerings in the summer in a bid to woo more tourists.

From the popular Dubai Food Festival to the food trucks to the world famous Michelin star restaurants, Dubai is the melting pot of culture, flavour and exquisite offerings. It boasts of a mix of elite dining experiences and hidden eateries off the beaten track.

Indya By Chef Vineet Bhatia and Akira Back and Torno Subito at W Palm Jumeirah, are three new food destinations.

While Indya, located at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, is a lively colour-splashed Indian dining room that is a toast to new and young India through its offering of diverse regional food and exciting, Indian-style cocktails, Torno Subito by Chef Massimo Bottura, the creative mastermind behind the three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, takes its guests on a journey back to the 1960s Italian Riviera where everything is sophisticated and social, but laidback.

Then there is Akira Back. Chef Akira is the energy behind-the-scenes that fuels the flavours. Giovanni Ledon is the Chef de Cuisine at the restaurant. Before joining Akira Back, Chef Giovanni became Sous Chef at Yellowtail Japanese restaurant at the Bellagio Hotel under Chef Akira Back, where he spent seven years refining his skills and exploring his passion of Asian flavours and cuisine.

Chef Vineet, who has over 30 years of experience in the food industry, has shared two of his finest summer dishes served at his restaurants Indya and Indego in Dubai.

* Raj Puri Chaat Recipe:

Ingredients

For the puri dough

½ kg semolina

100ml water

Beetroot puree

Salt as required

For the beetroot yoghurt

100g yoghurt

80g beetroot puree

20g sugar

Lemon juice

1 pinch chat masala

Salt as required

Filling for the beetroot puri

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

1 tablespoon chopped beetroot

1 tablespoon American corn

1 tablespoon pomegranate

1 tablespoon chop avocado

1 tablespoon tamarind chutney

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 pinches chat masala

Salt as required

Preparation

Beetroot puri

Mix together the semolina, water, beetroot puree and salt until a light dough is formed. Once prepared, cover with wet a cloth and leave to rest for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

One the dough has rested, flatten with a rolling pin until around 1cm tall. Place in a hot frying pan, with boiling and continue to flip and apply light pressure until the puri has puffed up and is golden.

Beetroot yoghurt

Mix together the yoghurt, beetroot puree, sugar, lemon juice and chat masala, until the sugar has completely dissolved. Season with salt if required.

Filling for beetroot puri

Thinly chop the onion and tomato and mix with the beetroot, corn, avocado, and pomegranate. Stir in the tamarind chutney, lemon juice, salt and chat masala.

To serve

Break the beetroot puri and stuff it with the prepared filling. Drizzle with beetroot yoghurt, sweet yoghurt and pomegranate and enjoy!

-*-

Grilled Seabass with coconut khichdi:

Ingredients

For the grilled seabass

600 to 800g seabass fillet

8-10 macadamia nuts - sliced

2 teaspoons oil

1 turmeric powder

1 red chilli powder

Dash of lemon juice

Salt as required

For the coconut khichdi

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 shallots - sliced

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

1 tablespoon chopped green chilli

150g basmati rice

400ml vegetable stock

200ml coconut milk

2 tablespoon grated fresh coconut

Salt as required

For the Amati lentil sauce

100g red lentils

100g yellow lentils

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

¾ tablespoon cumin seeds

¾ tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

1 tablespoon chopped green chilli

½ turmeric

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

2 tablespoons onion chopped

1 tablespoon tomato chopped

1 fresh medium chopped small

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Salt as required

For the salsa

1 small fresh ripe diced

1 teaspoon leaves

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt as required

Preparation

Grilled Seabass

Marinate the seabass fillet with all ingredients and pan sear it. Crust the fish with macadamia nuts on side and bake in the oven for 3-4 minutes, until it's done.

Coconut Khichdi

Heat the and butter in a frying pan over a medium heat, add the sliced shallots and cook until translucent. Add ginger and chilli and saute for 2 minutes. Once ready, stir in the rice, with the warmed vegetable stock and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer until the rice is half cooked. Add coconut milk and continue to cook until the rice is tender and ready to eat. Stir in the grated coconut, butter and add salt to season.

Amati Lentil Sauce

Wash lentils and place in a deep pan. Cover with 4 times their volume of water and leave to soak for 20 minutes, before bringing to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and cover and the lentils until they are soft. Skim off any foam from the surface and add more water, if necessary (this is to prevent the lentils sticking to the base of the pan).

Heat the in a separate pan and add the cumin seeds. As they begin to splutter, add the garlic, ginger and green chilli and saute until the garlic begins to colour lightly. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, chopped onions and tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes. Pour the mixture over the lentils, add chopped mango and bring to a boil. Season with salt and combine well.

Mango Salsa

Mix the diced mango, freshly chopped coriander, olive oil, red chili powder and season with salt if required.

To Serve

Place 2 tablespoons of the Coconut Khichdi in the centre of a large pasta plate and spoon the Amati sauce around it. Place seabass fillet on top and garnish with mango salsa.

