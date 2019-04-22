JUST IN
Business Standard

Earth Day: Modi commits for sustainable development

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his commitment to work towards the well-being of planet Earth with focus on sustainable development, on Earth day.

"Today on Earth Day, we bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change," he tweeted.

Celebrated since 1970 on this day, the day marks support for environmental protection across the globe.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 10:34 IST

