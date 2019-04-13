JUST IN
Sunny Saturday morning in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a sunny Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

"It would be a partly cloudy with possibility of thunder and lightning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 49 per cent.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 36.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 11:20 IST

