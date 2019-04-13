Sunny Saturday morning in Delhi

It was a sunny Saturday morning here with the minimum recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the said.

"It would be a partly cloudy with possibility of thunder and lightning," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 49 per cent.

On Friday, the maximum was 36.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

