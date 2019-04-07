Sunny Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum expected to hover around 38.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

"The minimum was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions are likely at few places,"an (IMD) said.

At 8.30 a.m., the humidity was recorded at 68 per cent.

On Saturday, the maximum was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was temperature was 22.4 degrees.

--IANS

sp/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)