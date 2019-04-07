JUST IN
Sunny Sunday morning in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 38.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions are likely at few places,"an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

At 8.30 a.m., the humidity was recorded at 68 per cent.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was temperature was 22.4 degrees.

First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 11:10 IST

