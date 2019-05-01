EC gives clean chit to Modi on Latur speech

The on Wednesday said that no violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had been done by during his speech at Maharashtra's last month in which he asked first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the men who carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.

The poll panel said it had received a detailed report on the matter from the Chief Electoral Officer.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech of 11 pages... the Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," it said.

Modi, during a rally in Maharashtra's Latur, appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to the "brave men who carried out the airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot".

The had in May asked all political parties not to use defence forces or their achievements as part of their election campaigning.

--IANS

vv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)