Accepted Azhar's listing on fresh evidence: China

on Wednesday said it acted against Pakistan-based (JeM) after shared fresh evidence on the man who plotted several deadly attacks.

"After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of relevant parties, does not have an objection to the listing proposal," the said in a statement.

Indian had earlier met Chinese and discussed the blacklisting of The had said all the evidences against were shared.

since 2009 had blocked all moves by India, the US and other countries to declare Azhar an international terrorist. His had claimed the responsibility for killing 40 Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February.

had placed a "technical hold" on resolutions four times earlier, saying it needed more to study the evidence which were not enough. It had placed the latest technical hold on March 13 on the resolution moved by with the backing of the US and the UK, only to lift it on Wednesday.

Moments after lifting its technical hold on the resolution seeking ban on Azhar at the 1267 Sanctions Committee, said: "The 1267 Committee of the has detailed criteria for the listing procedures. China always believes that the relevant work should be carried out in an objective, unbiased and professional manner and based on solid evidence and consensus among all parties."

"On this listing issue, China has been communicating with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible fashion. Recently, relevant countries revised and re-submitted the materials for the listing proposal to the 1267 Committee," the said.

"The proper settlement of the above-mentioned issue again shows that in international counter- cooperation, we have to uphold the rules and procedures of relevant UN body, follow the principle of mutual respect, resolve differences and build consensus through dialogue and prevent politicising technical issues."

It also defended Islamabad, saying its close ally had made enormous contribution to combat international

"I would like to stress that has made enormous contributions in fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat and extremist forces," said the statement quoting a

--IANS

gsh/soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)