EC notice to Giriraj Singh over 'communal' remarks

The on Monday issued a showcause notice to and BJP candidate from Bihar's constituency, Giriraj Singh, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making controversial remarks against Muslims.

The Commission cited Singh's comment at G.D. Collage in on April 24 where he said: "The nation will never forgive them who can't say 'Vande Mataram' or cannot respect the motherland. My ancestors died at Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three arms' length of land."

Simaria Ghat is a cremation ground in the district located on the banks of

An FIR has already been lodged against Singh at Town Police Station by the district administration.

In the notice, the Commission said Singh prima facie has violated the provisions of the MCC and the Representation of People Act, besides "wilfully" disobeying Supreme Court's order barring the use of caste and religion during electioneering.

It has asked Singh to respond within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which it would take a decision without further reference to him.

--IANS

spk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)