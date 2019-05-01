Poll-related violence continues in Bengal

Polling agents of opposition parties' candidates and party workers were attacked and houses set ablaze as poll-related violence singed West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.

While political leaders complained of post-poll violence in and Birbhum, which went to the hustings on Tuesday, there were disturbances in Medinipur parliamentary constituency where elections are scheduled to be held on May 12.

A (BJP) was attacked in Goaltore area of district.

"Sukumar Ruidas, 25, was attacked by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday evening. He told us he is a BJP but could not identify any of the attackers," a said, adding that no written complaint has yet been received.

Birbhum's Ilambazar witnessed post-poll violence where polling agent Khilafat Ali's house was allegedly torched by members of the Later, a Trinamool leader's house was set on fire by BJP workers.

"There is a report of two houses being set on fire. I do not know if there was any political motivation as we are yet to receive any formal complaint," a of district told IANS.

Sharing the picture of an injured BJP worker, Lok Sabha constituency candidate tweeted: Mamata Banerjee's goons brutally beat up Ramlal Kisku, BJP's polling agent in Khairabad village of "Both his hands are broken beyond repair and with 35 stitches on his head, he is fighting for life. Please join me in condemning this."

When asked about reports of post-poll violence in Asansol, a of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said "there are minor incidents but we haven't received any formal complaint".

In Bhatpara area in Barrackpur constituency, some vehicles were set on fire during clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers.

Polling in this area will be held in the next phase on May 6.

