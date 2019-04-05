EC shunts out Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

In a major development only days before the polling in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission of (EC) on Friday shunted out Secretary for allegedly defying its order to transfer three top police officials.

The poll panel has appointed L.V. Subrahmanyam, an (IAS) of 1983 batch, as the new Secretary.

The directed that Punetha, who is due to retire next month, should not be given any election-related posting.

The move came four days after the summoned Punetha and reportedly pulled him up for defying its order to transfer three (IPS) officers, including

On March 26, the had ordered transfer of Intelligence Rao, and Superintendents of districts. The same night, the issued an order transferring all the three officials.

However, the next day he issued an order cancelling the transfer of Intelligence chief and notifying transfer of two other officers. Punetha, also issued another order the same day listing the police officers to be designated for election-related duties. The list included officers from to the of Police but exempted the DG, Intelligence.

The had also challenged the transfer of police officials but the High Court refused to intervene in the EC order.

Elections to the 175-member state Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on April 11.

