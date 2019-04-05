Congress names candidates for 4 Odisha Assembly seats

The Congress on Friday announced candidates for four Assembly seats in Odisha for the upcoming elections.
The party has fielded senior Congress leader Ananta Prasad Sethi from Simulia seat while Digambar Das will contest from Chandabali seat.
Debyani Behera will contest from Badasahi (SC) and Surendra Prasad Paramanik from Soro (SC).
Earlier, the Congress had fielded Madhumita Sethi, daughter of Ananta Prasad Sethi, from Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency.
The Lok Sabha election and Assembly polls will be held concurrently in Odisha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.
