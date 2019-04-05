Congress names candidates for 4 Odisha Assembly seats

The on Friday announced candidates for four Assembly seats in for the upcoming elections.

The party has fielded senior from Simulia seat while Digambar Das will contest from Chandabali seat.

Debyani Behera will contest from Badasahi (SC) and Surendra from Soro (SC).

Earlier, the had fielded Madhumita Sethi, daughter of Ananta Prasad Sethi, from Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha election and Assembly polls will be held concurrently in in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

