ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.40 cr in Zakir Naik case

The (ED) has attached properties worth over Rs 16.40 crore in its ongoing investigation against Islamic and televangelist Abdul Karim Naik, the agency said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ED said the attached properties were based in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune cities and that the action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had already made two provisional attachments worth Rs 34.09 crore in connection with the case which the agency took over on the basis of (NIA)'s October 26, 2017 chargesheet filed before a

The total value of all Naik-related properties attached by the ED stands at Rs 50.49 crore, including the latest attachment.

The ED said that funds to the tune of Rs 49.20 crore were received in the NRE Bank accounts of in from his accounts.

"The origin of these deposits was from unknown sources. used the funds to the tune of Rs 17.65 crore for purchase of properties from builders like Salim Kodia, in MK Enterprises; Munaf Vadgama, in Aafiyah Realtors; Sameer Khan, in Pacific Orient Genesis Associates; Musa Lakdawala, and Yash Associates; Fatima Heights (Mumbai); Aafiyah Heights (Mumbai); ENGRACIA (Pune) and a project at Bhandup, Mumbai," the ED statement said.

In a bid to hide the origin of funds and real ownership of properties, the ED said the initial payment made from the account of was refunded and diverted to the accounts of his wife, son and niece and rerouted again for making bookings in the name of family members rather than Naik.

"This has been revealed from the money trail established by ED," said the statement.

According to charge Sheet, Naik "deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shia, Sufi and Barelwis, with an intention of outraging their religious feelings".

and Harmony Media had been instrumental in maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches, said the chargesheet, adding that for such activities, Naik was receiving funds from as well as other unknown sources," read the chargesheet.

In November 2016, had registered a case against Naik -- who is currently living in and has been granted permanent resident status there -- under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The came on the security agencies' radar after some terrorists, allegedly involved in the attack on a cafe in in July 2016, reportedly claimed they were inspired by his speeches.

On November 17, 2016, declared Naik's Mumbai-based NGO (IRF) an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

--IANS

rak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)