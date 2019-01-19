4,199 persons died in road accidents in Kerala in 2018: Police

The police here on Saturday said 4,199 persons died in road accidents in in 2018 - an average of over a 11 day.

The numbers were 4,131 in 2017 and 4,287 in 2016, the said.

Maximum deaths were reported in district (365), followed by Malappuram district (361). The hilly district of reported the least number of fatalities with 68 deaths. Thiruvananthapuram city witnessed 187 deaths, it said.

During 2018, 31,611 persons suffered serious injuries, while in 2017, the number stood at 29,733.

--IANS

sg/mag/vm

