Mexico pipeline blast toll reaches 118

The death toll from the explosion of a pipeline in Mexico's state, has increased to 118, an said.

The toll was confirmed on Wednesday night by the IMSS public health service, reports news.

It said that 29 other people injured in the blast were still in hospitals.

The blast occurred the night of January 18, hours after hundreds of residents of the town of gathered near a pipeline to collect fuel after thieves had drilled a hole in the duct.

Soldiers had arrived at the scene prior to the explosion but were unable to control the large crowd.

Stealing fuel from pipelines owned by company (Pemex) and re-selling it on the black market has become a major criminal enterprise in

This form of theft cost the country over $3 billion last year, according to figures.

The accident is one of the worst tragedies caused by pipeline explosions in in recent years.

In December 2010, 30 people were killed and 52 others injured in a series of explosions at two in the state of

