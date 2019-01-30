Fire breaks out in Hyderabad's exhibition

A major fire broke out in the All Industrial Exhibition here on Wednesday night, police said.

were gutted in the fire which started from the stall due to short circuit.

There were no reports of any casualty.

Five fire engines were battling to douse the fire, which spread to dozens of stalls within few minutes.

Eye witnesses said the Exhibition Ground was teeming with people at the time of the incident. People ran out in panic. Several families were separated due to a stampede-like situation.

