Edgar Wright to helm psychological horror film

After delivering a box office hit with "Baby Driver", says his next project is a psychological horror-thriller set in

In an interview with Empire magazine, the filmmaker said that he is prepping a psychological horror-thriller and cited the likes of "Don't Look Now" and Roman Polanski's "Repulsion" as influences. It will have a female lead, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I realised I had never made a about central -- specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years," Wright said.

"With Hot Fuzz and you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the I've existed in."

The yet untitled is set to shoot later this year from a screenplay co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Wright has said his "Baby Driver" sequel was still in the pipeline. "A first draft of ' 2' exists," he said, adding that it would introduce several new characters.

